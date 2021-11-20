Jaguar Mining Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$4.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.24. The company has a market cap of C$354.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Jaguar Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.30.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

