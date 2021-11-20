Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$4.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.23 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.70 and a 52 week high of C$11.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.