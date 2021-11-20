James Cropper (LON:CRPR) PT Raised to GBX 1,600

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of LON:CRPR opened at GBX 1,575 ($20.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,331.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,300.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94. James Cropper has a one year low of GBX 950 ($12.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The company has a market cap of £150.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

