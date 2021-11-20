Jan Johannessen Sells 5,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $575,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TWST opened at $110.62 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.99.
TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.
