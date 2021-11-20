Jan Johannessen Sells 5,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $575,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TWST opened at $110.62 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.99.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $38,692,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 611.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,720,000 after acquiring an additional 275,626 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

