Jarvis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $302,850.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00047346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00220377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.