Jason P. Teter Sells 1,390 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VMC opened at $196.15 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3,069.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,248 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.78.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

