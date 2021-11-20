JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Mizuho

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42. JD.com has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.