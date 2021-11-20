Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,838,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.