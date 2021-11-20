Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €7.60 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

