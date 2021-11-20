Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Sage Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sage Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

