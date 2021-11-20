Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UniCredit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of UNCFF opened at $13.34 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

