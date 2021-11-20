Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Danimer Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNMR. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DNMR stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.45. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 79.9% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 208,054 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $105,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 16.4% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 124.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,263 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

