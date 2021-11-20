Jefferies Financial Group Increases Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $23.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 90.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 625,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zuora by 19.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zuora by 33.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 805,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 201,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zuora by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.