Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 4,800” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,878 ($50.67) on Wednesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,607.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,503.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £90.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders acquired 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

