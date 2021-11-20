Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Natura &Co in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 49.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

