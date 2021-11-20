Jet2 (LON:JET2) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JET2. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

JET2 opened at GBX 1,067 ($13.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,232.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,264.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Jet2 has a 12-month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55).

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72), for a total transaction of £4,725,000 ($6,173,242.75).

Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

