John Mastrototaro Acquires 3,000 Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) CEO John Mastrototaro purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Movano stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 40,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Movano Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.45.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
Movano Company Profile
Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.
