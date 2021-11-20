John Mastrototaro Acquires 3,000 Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) CEO John Mastrototaro purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Movano stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 40,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Movano Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Movano by 186.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 324,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 211,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Movano in the second quarter worth $906,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movano by 99.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Movano by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Movano in the third quarter worth $146,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

