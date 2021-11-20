Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $80.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.19.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

