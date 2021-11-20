Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Robert MacLeod Acquires 18 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($29.98) per share, for a total transaction of £413.10 ($539.72).

Robert MacLeod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, for a total transaction of £322.68 ($421.58).

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert MacLeod purchased 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,697 ($35.24) per share, for a total transaction of £404.55 ($528.55).

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,234 ($29.19) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,637.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,927.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

