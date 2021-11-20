Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Robert MacLeod Acquires 18 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($29.98) per share, for a total transaction of £413.10 ($539.72).
Robert MacLeod also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, for a total transaction of £322.68 ($421.58).
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert MacLeod purchased 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,697 ($35.24) per share, for a total transaction of £404.55 ($528.55).
Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,234 ($29.19) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,637.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,927.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
