Joseph Carl Petro Sells 39,301 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Carl Petro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,043,602.99.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.