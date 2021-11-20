JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,418 Shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 10,040.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Select Interior Concepts were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIC shares. Truist lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

