JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Shares in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,062,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,549,000.

BITF opened at $8.18 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

