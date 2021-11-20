JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 278.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 146.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $501.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.95. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.