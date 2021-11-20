JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $47,000 in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth $213,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth $336,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth $620,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

DLO opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

