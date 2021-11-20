JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $38,000 Position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSE DDL opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -43.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

