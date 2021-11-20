JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Lowered by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,916 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 7.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 157.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,410 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

