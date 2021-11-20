Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,165.80 ($119.75).

A number of brokerages recently commented on JET. Barclays decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($116.67) to GBX 8,910 ($116.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 5,365 ($70.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 4,952.29 ($64.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,204 ($120.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,788.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,270.33.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

