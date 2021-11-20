Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz Sells 27,544 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 27,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $337,964.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,371.14.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,506. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $512.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 152.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 63.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

