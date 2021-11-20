Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KMDA opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kamada by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

