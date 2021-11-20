Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
KMDA opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $8.16.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.