Karilee A. Durham Sells 6,246 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $160.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average of $174.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

