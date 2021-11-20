Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZIA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 42,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

KZIA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. 10,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

