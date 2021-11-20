KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $2.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.46%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

