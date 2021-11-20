KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Holdings Raised by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in KBR by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $3,481,000. Cartenna Capital LP grew its stake in KBR by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KBR by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -191.66 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

