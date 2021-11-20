Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.12% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Keller Group stock opened at GBX 902 ($11.78) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 949.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 889.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £652.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37. Keller Group has a 1-year low of GBX 609 ($7.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,043.60 ($13.63).

In other Keller Group news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total transaction of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

