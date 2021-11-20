Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of K traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,042 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

