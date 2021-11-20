Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce $498.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.50 million. Kennametal reported sales of $440.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Kennametal stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.78. 334,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth $102,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

