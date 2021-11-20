Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $700.90

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €700.90 ($796.48) and traded as high as €727.30 ($826.48). Kering shares last traded at €721.10 ($819.43), with a volume of 289,676 shares changing hands.

KER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €790.00 ($897.73) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,001.14) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €681.00 ($773.86) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €782.67 ($889.39).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

