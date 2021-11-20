Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. Kering has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

