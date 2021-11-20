Kimberley A. Elting Purchases 1,000 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) insider Kimberley A. Elting purchased 1,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $30,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OFIX opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.48 million, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

