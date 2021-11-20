Kimberley A. Elting Purchases 1,000 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) insider Kimberley A. Elting purchased 1,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $30,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of OFIX opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.48 million, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $48.50.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
