Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 430,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,882,000 after buying an additional 250,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $134.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

