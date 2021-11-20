Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00072849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00091037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.15 or 0.07335498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,487.03 or 0.99806057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

