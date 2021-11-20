Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.02% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 934,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,026,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 53,848 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNTE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

