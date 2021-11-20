KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $422.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $242.48 and a 12-month high of $426.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

