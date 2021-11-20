Klimatas (KTS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $9,618.53 and approximately $13.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

