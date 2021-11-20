Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHTRF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Europe raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.95 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHTRF traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.21. 182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,502. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

