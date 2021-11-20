Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $3,309,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $60.88.
