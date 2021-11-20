Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,944,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,838,000.

RWX opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

