Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.89 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.