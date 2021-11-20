Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 169.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.03 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.