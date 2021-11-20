Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

KNCAY stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

